LAHORE - An accountability court on Tuesday extended physical remand of Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, for another seven days in money laundering and assets beyond means case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Shehbaz Sharif on expiry of his physical remand term. The jail authorities produced Hamza Shehbaz whereas Qasim Qayyum, Fazl Dad and others also appeared during the proceedings.

At the start of proceedings, Shehbaz Sharif submitted that he was suffering from backache and used a special chair due to it. He submitted that he brought the special chair from home, but the NAB authorities confiscated it. He pleaded with the court to issue necessary directions to the authorities as per law.

However, the NAB prosecution denied the allegations, adding, that all facilities were being given to Shehbaz Sharif in custody.

He submitted that Shehbaz Sharif had been given the facility of a medicated bed besides a doctor availability.

At this, the court asked Shehbaz Sharif for submitting an application in writing, while observing that the court would pass a detailed order.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz moved an application on behalf of Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Shehbaz Sharif, for permanent exemption from personal appearance. The counsel apprised the court that Nusrat Shehbaz was ill and could not appear before the court. He submitted that medical reports by doctors in London were also attached with the application.

However, the court questioned whether the trial could proceed in the absence of an accused. Adding, that the applicant must appear in person at least once. The court also sought reply from the NAB authorities on Nusrat’s application.

The NAB prosecution requested the court for extending the physical remand of Shehbaz Sharif for another 15 days, adding, that he was not extending cooperation in investigation.

The prosecution submitted that Shehbaz had not only provided record of the properties in London yet but also failed to inform about sources of money transferred to London from his account in HBL Jail Road branch.

However, the defence counsel opposed the NAB request, saying that all record had been given to the bureau and remand was being sought on old grounds.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, extended the physical remand of Shehbaz Sharif for another seven days and directed NAB for completing the investigation.

The court directed NAB to produce Shehbaz Sharif on expiry of the remand term, October 20. The court also gave away a copy of the reference to Shehbaz Sharif while extending the judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz till Oct 27.

A number of the PML-N leaders and workers were present inside and outside the court premises whereas strict security arrangements were made on the occasion. A heavy contingent of police had been deployed around the court premises.

NAB had filed a reference against Shehbaz Sharif family before the Accountability Court in the money laundering case.

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Javeria Ali, Nisar Ahmad Ali, Ahmad Khan, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar, Haroon Yousaf Zai have been named accused in the reference comprising of 55 volumes.

According to the reference, the whole family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.