Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Tuesday said that the provincial government was taking steps to create opportunities for young people to study abroad.

Addressing the Education Expo held in Peshawar, he announced that the department of labour would send five children of labourers abroad on scholarships each year.

The Education Expo was arranged by SR International in collaboration with other partners which provided information related to scholarship opportunities in six countries of the world. The Branch Head for SR International Abida Jalali and Director Raja Sohail also addressed the Expo along with experts from Lahore.

Shaukat Yousafzai said, “Every year thousands of young people choose illegal routes for education abroad, which causes problems. The young people need right guidance in this regard. Student consultants are playing a role in this regard and its scope should be extended to small towns and villages.”

The minister said that educational expos were often held in big cities and on a small scale, these expos should also be held in remote areas of the province.

He urged the youth to limit themselves to educational activities while pursuing education abroad and not to waste the academic year in employment and earning. He said the hopes of the parents as well as the entire nation were attached to such youth who were in different countries for higher education.

Referring to his personal observations, Shaukat Yousafzai said although getting education abroad was dream of many youngsters, it was also a difficult stage and young people should be ready for it.

The minister said: “Parents try to equip their children with education by spending their hard earned money and young people need to realize that parents should be rewarded for their good academic performance and training.”

Shaukat Yousafzai said that when he completed his college degree, he was the first graduate of his village and now, by the grace of Allah, there were highly educated youth in every household.

He admitted that after getting education, the youth had difficulties in getting employment, but the future of the youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was bright and the provincial government was developing industries which would soon create jobs.