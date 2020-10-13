Share:

LAHORE-Adeel Meo’s six wickets guided defending champions Sindh U19 to a winning start as they recorded a five-wicket win over Balochistan U19 in the opening-round of the National U19 50-over tournament, while Central Punjab and Northern defeated Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, respectively.

At LCCA ground in Lahore, Balochistan after being put to bat were bundled out for 171 in 45.2 overs. For Sindh, slow left-arm bowler Adeel grabbed six wickets for 20 runs in 10 overs, while Haider Razzaq was the other notable bowler taking two wickets for 27. For Balochistan, Mohammad Ibrahim Senior contributed a 56-ball 41, hitting seven fours. He knitted a 74-run partnership for the third wicket with Basit Ali (29 off 57 balls).

In return, Sindh chased down the target in 33.2 overs, thanks to Talha Ahsan’s unbeaten knock of 34 from 54 balls which included three fours and a six. Mubashir Nawaz was also amongst the runs scoring an unbeaten 71-ball 27. Both contributed an unbroken 73 runs partnership for the sixth wicket. For Balochistan, Hikmat Ullah took three wickets for 41 runs.

In the second match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Central Punjab defeated Southern Punjab by four wickets. Southern Punjab, after opting to bat, scored 210 for six in 50 overs. Mohammad Shehzad batting at number three top-scored with a 89-ball 70, which was studded with six fours and a six. Mubashar Ali scored an unbeaten 54 off 50 balls laced with six fours. For Central Punjab, Saeed Ali took two wickets for 48 runs in 10 overs.

In reply, Mohammad Huraira (46) and Umar Eman (40) helped Central Punjab to chase down the target in 38.5 overs for the loss of six wickets. In the third 50-over match of the day, an all-round performance from Mubasir Khan helped Northern overcome Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 66 runs at the Country Club, Muridke. Northern, after being put to bat, scored 210 for seven in 50 overs. Hassan Abid Kiyani struck an 80-ball 60 with seven fours and two sixes. Abdul Faseeh contributed 57 from 88 balls, hitting four fours.

The duo contributed 108-run for the second-wicket partnership. Coming to bat at number four Mubasir Khan chipped in with a 75-ball 46, hitting two fours and as many sixes. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Izhar Ahmed, Maaz Sadaqat and Usman Shah took two wickets each. Chasing 211, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dismissed for 144 in 39.5 overs. Haris Khan who got retired out top-scored with 27 off 48, while Ahmed Khan and Salman Khan scored 25 and 21 runs, respectively. Mubasir Khan with his off-spin grabbed four wickets for 15 runs in 10 overs. Adil Naz took two wickets for 23 runs.

SCORES IN BRIEF

SINDH U19 173-5, 33.2 overs (Talha Ahsan 34 not out, Shahryar Rizvi 33, Mubashir Nawaz 27 not out, Rizwan Mehmood 25; Hikmat Ullah 3-41) beat BALOCHISTAN U19 171 all out, 45.2 overs (Mohammad Ibrahim Snr 41, Aurangzeb 38 not out, Basit Ali 29; Adeel Meo 6-20, Haider Razzaq 2-27) by five wickets.

CENTRAL PUNJAB U19 211-6, 38.5 overs (Mohammad Huraira 46, Umar Eman 40) beat SOUTHERN PUNJAB U19 210-6, 50 overs (Mohammad Shehzad 70, Mubashar Ali 54 not out, Uzair Mumtaz 32; Saeed Ali 2-48) by four wickets.

NORTHERN U19 210-7, 50 overs (Hassan Abid Kiyani 60, Abdul Faseeh 57, Mubasir Khan 46; Izhar Ahmed 2-21, Maaz Sadaqat 2-27, Usman Shah 2-46) beat KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA U19 144 all out, 39.5 overs (Haris Khan 27 retired out, Ahmed Khan 25, Salman Khan 21; Mubasir Khan 4-15, Adil Naz 2-23) by 66 runs.