LAHORE - Brilliant bowling by Afaq Khan (4/42) helped Apollo Club rout Cantt Gymkhana Club by five wickets in the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament. Batting first, Cantt Gymkhana scored 179/10 in 35 overs with Jameel Aslam hitting 50, Salman Ali 29 and Rana Kashif 24. Afaq Khan grabbed 4/42 and M Naveed 2/19. Apollo Club replied strongly and chased the target in 34 overs losing 5 wickets. Abyaz Rizvi slammed 56, Haider Ali 30, Hashim Ibrahim 27 and Rayan Nadeem 23.