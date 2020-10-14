Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ahigh-classevent was happened at Grand City’s head office in DHA Phase VI, Lahore. Decorated in most vibrant colors for a tremendous trip to their society in Kharian. Social media influencers and socialites were invited to join for this trip. Directors of Grand City, Syed Salman Gillani and Syed RehanGillani address today’s youth and influencers and guided them to the path of success along with question and answers session to further clarify how one should shine. This event was a wonderful spectacle and it shows that our recreation activities have started and we as a nation have adapted a lifestyle where if SOPs are followed, we can do anything we want. Grand City collaborated with Transmedia Digital Solutions to pull off this huge event. Grand City is located at G.T Road in Kharian-Sarai Alamgir and it’s more than of a sight which we would suggest one should definitely pay a visit to.