ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning Asad Umar has underlined the need for compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avoid spread of Covid-19 in coming days.

He was chairing a meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) here on Tuesday.

He said risk mitigation is important to check the second wave of corona in the country. He said the people’s proactive response has been the key in success against Covid-19. He appreciated that the people of Pakistan have shown great responsibility to not only protect themselves but by following guidelines, they have ensured safety and well-being of others.

According to the officials, the meeting was informed that 3497 smart lockdowns were imposed in 103 districts across the country. Chief Secretary Sindh informed the meeting that they are monitoring education and marriage halls to ensure compliance of the health guidelines. KP Chief Secretary said that the provincial government has taken administrative measures against certain restaurants and marriage halls for violation of Covid protocols. Chief Secretary Balochistan said that there is improvement in Covid situation in the province due to implementation of Trace, Test and Quarantine strategy.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 531 cases and 8 deaths during the past 24 hours. The country’s Covid-19 tally rose to 319,848 after the NCOC reported 531 fresh cases. The country’s death toll stands at 6,588. Punjab reported 128 new cases and 6 deaths, taking the provincial tally to 100,892. The virus claimed 6 lives in the last 24 hours as the province’s death toll hit 2,263.