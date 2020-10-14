Share:

ISLAMABAD- The new BBC micro:bit ‘mini-computer’ given to school children has been upgraded with AI and machine learning support, a new speaker and a microphone. It was launched in 2016 as part of the BBC ‘Make it Digital’ campaign and four years later over five million have been used by schools and children around the world. The project is no longer run by the BBC, it was taken over by the Micro Bit Educational Foundation, a non-profit group setup to make coding more accessible. As well as a new microphone and speaker, that could be used for anything from listening out for doorbell sounds to playing back voice recordings, the device will include a touch sensor that could count how often a fly lands on a pad. The new version of the palm-sized device is expected to be available from the middle of November, with prices starting at £11.50. Other new sensors on the device including light, magnetism and temperature, to create a wider range of applications.