KASUR - Body of a youth was recovered from Sarhali Kallan Rajbah area in the limits of Mustafabad police station on Tuesday. Police spokesman said that on learning about the incident from some passerby who spotted body of a 26-year-old man, a police team reached the spot and took the body into custody. Later, the body was shifted to DHQ Hospital. Police said the body appeared to be three days older, while further investigation was underway till the filing of this report.