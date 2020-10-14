Share:

Quetta - With the objective to promote peace and tolerance among the masses, one-day conference was organized here at Balochistan University in collaboration with Paigam-e-Pakistan, Government of Balochistan and the Institute of Islamic Research.

During first session of the conference, Ulema, teachers and faculty members of the University were briefed about the national narrative for peace, Paigham-e-Pakistan and elimination of the incidents of violence in the universities, a press release issued here said.

Whereas the second session, that focused on the role of youth in the promotion of peace and tolerance, was attended by a large number of male and female students.