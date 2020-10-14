Share:

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has on Wednesday issued new COVID-19 travel advisory and divided the passengers coming from abroad into two categories.

China, Japan, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and other countries have been put in category A. Individuals arriving from these countries have been given exemption from coronavirus test and PCR.

Passengers of category B will undergo COVID-19 test within 96 hours before travelling. All travelers arriving from abroad will have to fill health declaration form.

The new advisory will remain into effect from October 19 to December 31.