LAHORE-Changan Automobiles has launched Karvaan MPV Plus, giving an enhanced driving experience to its customers. This vehicle is exceeding people’s expectations with its dynamic design and upgraded features. Karvaan MPV Plus is a 7-seater spacious and luxurious vehicle, which is perfect to accommodate the whole family. It is powered by a 1000cc C10 engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. This MPV has an impressive range of features; premium dual-tone interior, electric power steering, dynamic Bluetooth audio, deluxe fabric seats, and convenient power windows with central locks and keyless entry. That’s not all, the exterior of Karvaan MPV Plus has curved rear glass, exquisite side mirrors, a center antenna, and beautiful character lines.

Also, the project headlamps, attractive rear LED lamps, sophisticated front chrome grill, and adjustable headlamps have made Changan Karvaan MPV Plus the people’s first choice.

It is pertinent to mention here that Changan is the number 1 automotive brand in China for the past ten years and is globally recognized for its automotive technology. Moreover, Changan International Corporation has initially invested $100 million in a joint venture with Master Motors in Pakistan to set up a state-of-the-art vehicle assembling facility, along with a vastly growing 3S dealership network across Pakistan.

Moreover, Changan invests 5% of its sales revenue in R&D. Every model is driven and tested on the Dianjiang test track. It is an international standard vehicle testing facility, spread over an area of 2,240,000 square meters, with a 150 km long track, making it the 2nd largest vehicle testing facility, globally; a prime example of Changan’s high-quality preference for its customers.

Over the last year, Changan vehicles have had an overwhelming response and as a result they have taken majority market share in their respective segment. This serves as a testament to Changan’s disruptive go-to-market strategy which is presenting customers with a complete all-rounder package.

So without further ado, if you wish to avail the vehicle of your choice in an unmatchable monetary offer make sure to contact Changan’s authorized dealers before all the pre-bookings are filled.