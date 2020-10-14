Share:

HYDERABAD - Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of departments concerned to handle the cases pending in the court of law in respect of vegetable market in effective manner so that the market could be made operational at the earliest.

Abbas Baloch said this while presiding over a meeting at his office on Tuesday. Director General (DG) Sindh agriculture extension Hidayatullah Chajro, administrator market committee Shahnawaz Rind, director marketing Shoukat Mastoi and Deputy Commissioner-I Hyderabad Liaquat Kalhoro attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed in detail about proceeding of the cases in the court of law regarding shifting of vegetable market.

The Commissioner asked the officers concerned to hold meetings with the official lawyers assigned to proceed these cases and also get assistance from other legal experts for handling cases in the court in effective manner.

The Commissioner also asked the DG Sindh agriculture to organise farmers’ market with the support of farmers and Sindh chamber of agriculture so that the people could buy essential commodities in affordable prices. A comprehensive plan in this direction should be prepared with identification of spot for organising farmers’ market, he added and assured full cooperation from the district administration in this regard.