ISLAMABAD - David Beckham cuts a handsome figure in new campaign images for David Beckham Eyewear alongside a video shot by his eldest son, Brooklyn. The footballer, 45, wore several looks to show off his fall/winter 2020 campaign while in Paris pre-Covid. The stills were shot in Paris by Matthew Brookes at the end of last year, with behind-the-scenes action captured by Brooklyn, 21.

The new images capture David in different locations on a journey around the world: this time David is portrayed in beautiful Paris on an Autumn day, with views of the Tour Eiffel.David said, ‘I’m really proud of this new eyewear collection for Fall / Winter 2020 and the variety of different styles. I have so many great memories of living in Paris and I love to visit whenever I can with my family.Being able to shoot the new campaign right in the heart of Paris alongside my son Brooklyn was a great experience and I think that this collection captures the spirit of a city famous for its great style and culture.’