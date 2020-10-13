Share:

LAHORE-Diamond Paints defeated Newage Cables by 8½-6 in the opening match of the RIJAS Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020 played here at Jinnah Polo & Country Club (JP&CC) on Tuesday.

Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Saqib Khan Khakwani played equally well for the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, as both contributed with a quartet each while Jalal Arslan displayed quality polo skills and fired in fabulous four goals but could succeed in guiding his side to victory while he was ably assisted by Adnan Jalil Azam who banged in a brace as their side lost the match by eight and a half goal to six.

The opening match saw both the sides entered the field with same passion and energy and matched the fire with fire till the mid of the second chukker as the score was tied at two-all. Newage then started playing better polo, thus succeeded in taking a slight lead of 3-2 by the end the second chukker. Diamond Paints then made a classic comeback in the third chukker by converting three goals against one by Newage to finish the chukker having 5-4 lead. In the fourth and decisive chukker, Diamond Paints maintained their supremacy and thrashed three more goals against two by Newage to win the match by 8½-6.

The opening match was played under strict SOPs and witnessed by RIJAS Eiffel Heights Directors Faisal Shahzad, Ahsan Shahzad, Kashif Shahzad, JP&CC President Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Major (r) Babar Mehboob, polo players and their families.