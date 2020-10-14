Share:

BHIMBER - : On the directives of Secretary Health and Director General Public Health, Chief Drug Inspector Raja Muhammad Hanif along with Deputy Drug Controller Muhammad Firdous Chaudhry visited all three tehsils of Bhimber district and inspected medical stores, spokesperson of the Public Health Bhimber said.

The Chief Drugs Inspector, he said, during his visit checked quality of the medicines and sent their samples to the Drug Testing Laboratory.

He also checked the official record and expressed satisfaction. He appreciated the efforts of Deputy Drug Controller Muhammad Firdous Chaudhry and said that he should take action against all quacks to provide better health facilities to the people.