ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday urged the international community to take notice of atrocities being perpetrated by India against Muslims and other minority groups.

He was talking to ambassadors designate of different countries to Pakistan including Brazil, Denmark, Sweden, Greece, Hungary and Ukraine in Islamabad, who presented their credentials to the President.

President Alvi in his separate meetings with the ambassadors said India had unleashed a reign of terror by persecuting the minorities. He also highlighted the gross human rights violations being committed by India in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The President said Pakistan was making efforts for promoting peace and stability in the region.He said Pakistan was keen to promote relations with all friendly countries in areas of mutual interest.

He mentioned the government’s smart lock-down policy that successfully contained the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Ambassadors designate presented their credentials to the President.