BAHAWALPUR - Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Kanwal Shauzab attended a meeting here at the Commissioner’s Office on Tuesday to review progress on the ongoing development projects. The meeting was attended by Commissioner Bahawalpur division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, Director Development and Finance Noshin Malik and officers of other relevant departments. During the meeting, Federal Parliamentary Secretary Kanwal Shauzab was briefed in detail about the ongoing projects across the Bahawalpur division, including Annual Development Programme, Public Sector Development Programme, SAP1 Programme.