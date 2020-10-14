Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday urged the United Kingdom and the world to a play positive role on occupied Kashmir amid India’s belligerence.

Speaking to British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner here at a meeting, Qureshi highlighted the gloomy situation in held Kashmir.

He urged the international community to play its role for the resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions, said a foreign ministry statement.

Pakistan, he said, was desirous to further promote trade partnership with the UK. “Pakistan and Britain enjoy deep and longstanding bilateral relations,” he added. The British High Commissioner commended Pakistan’s conciliatory efforts for peace in Afghanistan. He was also appreciative of Pakistan’s strategy against Covid-19.

The two sides also held discussion for promotion of cooperation in the areas of climate change, education and tourism, said the statement.

Pakistan has launched a new campaign to expose India on Kashmir as the Indian forces have unleashed a wave of state-sponsored terrorism in the held territory. Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the Kashmiris were continuously subjected to a brutal military siege and inhuman restrictions since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

“In September alone, the Indian occupation forces martyred 19 more Kashmiris, including a woman, in fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search operations,” he said.

The occupation forces, he said, also injured at least 16 peaceful protestors, arbitrarily detained 88 Kashmiri youth, and destroyed 14 houses to inflict collective punishment on the Kashmiri communities.

He said that Pakistan will expose India at all forums. “This is our regular campaign until the freedom of Kashmir,” he added.

This month, in their latest act of state terrorism, the Indian occupation forces killed two more Kashmiri youth in staged cordon and search operations in Shopian.