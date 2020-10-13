Share:

ISLAMABAD-Foundation Securities, which is part of Fauji Foundation group and local affiliate of Macquarie Capital, has launched first ever Shariah compliant trading platform in Pakistan. This new platform will attract those investors who were unable to take part in best performing stock market in Asia due to non-availability of pure shariah compliant trading facilities. Syed Ahmad Zaidi, CEO of Foundation Securities said, “Alhamdulillah, we are extremely excited at the launch of this unique Shariah based trading platform that will gain massive popularity as many people avoid capital markets due to non-availability of Shariah compliant platforms.” Features of new Shariah compliant trading platform include investment only in stocks in the KMI-All Share index, 100% cash basis (no leverage), only ready counter trade facility, no intra-day trading allowed (investors can sell only after settlement in 2 days after transaction), restriction on sale of Letter of Rights and investment in shariah based Exchange Traded Fund Meezan Pakistan. Investing through Foundation Edge is a simple process. To open a Shariah compliant trading account, investors need to fill Know Your Customer form along-with provision of relevant documents and biometric verification. Foundation Securities is also taking a leading part in facilitating overseas to invest in Pakistan Stock Exchange by opening Roshan Digital Account.

Foundation was the first brokerage house in Pakistan to open NRP Rupee Value Account (NRVA) that will allow NRPs, through digital means to invest in the stock exchanges of Pakistan.

Foundation Securities started life in January 2005 as the first of its kind partnership between a group of industry professionals and Fauji Foundation - one of the most reputable and financially stable business groups in Pakistan. Foundation Securities (Private) Limited is a full service equities broking and investment banking firm with corporate membership of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd. and the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange.

Foundation Securities marks the entry of Fauji Foundation in the financial services sector. Backed by the financial strength and par excellence reputation of Fauji Foundation coupled with the professional expertise and repute of the Management Group, Foundation Securities is embarked on a journey aimed at achieving market leadership in all its business functions. Since inception, Foundation Securities has quickly emerged as one of the leading securities firms in Pakistan with offices in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad catering to the needs of a large base of institutional and retail clients.

Foundation Securities has also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Macquarie Capital Securities Limited, an affiliate of global financial institution Macquarie Group, covering investment banking and securities operations.