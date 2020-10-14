Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday alleged the federal government was being run on auto-pilot.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesperson to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that narrative of the country should revolve around the problems faced by the people and measures to solve them.

“But unfortunately due to this on auto-pilot mode, the narrative of the government is of political victimisation,” he said at a news conference along with Nazir Dhoki.

He said that people were crying under the burden of price-hike.

“Every food item from wheat to sugar and tomatoes to cooking oil have become out of the reach of people. A middle class person is unable to pay fees of his children. The tariff of electricity and gas has shot up and people can no more afford these necessities for life.”

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that a person who has resigned from one position can run the mega project like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The people, he said, had the right to know why Asim Saleem Bajwa resigned or was he forced to resign. He said that CPEC was not the priority of this government because if it were so then the government should have tabled this ordinance to make it an act of parliament.

“The government did not display seriousness on CPEC and if legislation was done for FATF (Financial Action Task Force) then why not on CPEC,” he asked.

People’s Party chairman will lead a rally from Lala Musa to Gujranwala

He said that if government brings legislation then the opposition will have to see it first and then it will take decision on the issue. He said that the PPP will not accept any head of CPEC whose credibility has become suspicious.

Senator Khokhar said that PPP will not accept any umpire and believes only on supremacy of law and the constitution. He said that government is trying its best to have a quarrel between institutions and the opposition but will fail miserably.

The government has the narrative that the opposition is strengthening Indian narrative whereas the Army chief has very candidly said that constructive criticism is good for the system. The world recognizes the parliamentary system and the PPP wants supremacy of constitution and the parliament.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead a rally from Lala Musa to Gujranwala and the public gathering will be a success. Then on 18th the PDM will have a public gathering in Karachi and then in Quetta.

Senator Khokhar said that by involving Tiger Force, Prime Minister wants to create anarchy in the country. “At the moment no country in the word trusts Pakistan and we have become lonely in the comity of nations. The Pakistan Democratic Movement is going to people to present its case.”

He said that no one should believe in the disinformation the government is spreading on the issue of resignations from the parliament because “we will cross the bridge when the time will come.”

Kholhar said that peaceful protests were the right of every citizen, adding the government will have to go.