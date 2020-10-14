Share:

KARACHI - In the wake of the heatwave forecast by the Met Office, the Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Tuesday has given directives to put all the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) hospitals and 1122 rescue services on alert. All relevant officials and staffers have been asked to remain on duty round the clock.

According to a press statement issued by the KMC, the focal persons of all the hospitals have been directed to make foolproof arrangements in the wake of the heatwave alert. Meanwhile, the medical and health Services department issued an advisory for the people and asked them to adopt precautionary measures.

The citizens have been urged to drink water and ORS to be saved from dehydration. People have been asked to avoid going out unnecessarily and wear caps and use an umbrella while working or going outside.

It asked the diabetic and blood pressure patients to adopt special preventive measures. The advisory asked the citizens to approach their nearest heat stroke centre in case of any emergency.

‘Weather to remain too hot and dry till Saturday’

Under the influence of dry continental wind which has started blowing towards Karachi due to the formation of a high-pressure area on Central Asia and Afghanistan, the mercury soared to 40.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office said the weather would remain too hot and dry till Friday or Saturday. The PMD had forecasted a week-long heatwave in Karachi from Monday, with temperature ranging between 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.