ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday expressed annoyance over appeal against deceased postal department employee Muhammad Shireen. A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case. During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice said that Muhammad Shireen passed away 27 years ago. The CP asked how an appeal could be filed against a person who has died. The CJP told the counsel that the department should have to consider before filing the appeal. The court dismissed the departmental appeal against Muhammad Shireen. Muhammad Shireen was fired over continuous absence from duty at the DI Khan Post Office. The department had filed an appeal to withhold Muhammad Shireen's pension and other benefits.