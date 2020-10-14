Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, expressing concern over adjournment petitions, on Tuesday summoned the registrar in the court room.

The SC registrar and additional registrar appeared before the court.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said there were four to five adjournment petitions before his court on daily basis.

He said according to advocate on record, the cause list was released on Friday. He said advocate on record could not inform the lawyers due to late release of cause list.

He asked why could not a one month cause list be issued?

The registrar responded that the matter had been referred to the chief justice.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked the registrar that his duty was to assist the chief justice. He asked, had he ever practiced as a lawyer?

He said there was a public holiday on Saturday and Sunday. He asked how did lawyers prepare cases during a two-day vacation?

He said lawyers make excuses for not appearing when the case was not prepared.

He asked the registrar to develop a system so that the lawyer knew the case in advance. Justice Faez directed the registrar to meet the advocate on record for case management. Advocates on record were law officers of the court, he added.

He asked how to reduce the burden of 40,000 to 50,000 cases. “At least there should be no adjournment in my court,” he added.

He said the job of the registrar was to facilitate the litigants. There should be no adjournment at the level of the apex court, he added.