ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Rted) Javed Iqbal yesterday chaired a meeting to review the overall performance of the Bureau.

During the meeting held at the NAB headquarters here, it was informed that the Operation and Prosecution Divisions of NAB are working closely in order to provide legal assistance to the NAB’s Operations Division and all Regional Bureaus of NAB in conduct of complaint verifications, inquires, investigations as per law and is pleading cases of NAB in courts.

It was informed that on the directives of the Chairman NAB, the Prosecution Division has been revamped by inducting experienced legal special prosecutors. Due to constant deliberations, monitoring and performance analysis of Operations and Prosecution Division, the overall conviction ratio is approximately 68.8 percent in the respected Accountability Courts which is one of the best conviction ratios as compared to other anti corruption organizations in Pakistan.

It was also informed that NAB has not only recovered Rs466 billion since its inception but it also deposited the same to the national exchequer as per law.

He said that the NAB is an apex national anti-corruption organization which has no affiliation with any party, group or individual. NAB’s only affiliation is with the state of Pakistan. He said NAB will not come under any pressure of any accused person and will continue to work transparently, fairly, professionally and independently on the basis of solid evidences against the accused persons as per law.

As per a report of the Gillani and Gallop survey, 59 people have shown confidence upon NAB. Pakistan is considered as a role model for SAARC countries in eradication of corruption due to the NAB’s efforts. The World Economic Forum and Transparency International Pakistan have appreciated NAB’s efforts against corruption. Pakistan is the first Chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to the NAB efforts.

He said that NAB is the focal organization of Pakistan under the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) which is pride for Pakistan due to NAB efforts. NAB is the only Organization in the world to which China has signed an MOU to oversee CEPC projects in Pakistan. NAB has introduced a Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. This system is not only lending quality. NAB has established its own forensic science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi which is helping in improving the quality of investigations on a scientific basis.

NAB has received more complaints in 2020 as compared to the same period of 2019 which shows that people have shown trust upon NAB.

The NAB has established more 50,000 character building societies in universities and colleges in collaboration with HEC in order to aware youth about the ill effects of corruption at an early age besides establishing prevention committees in order to identify and to plug loopholes.

The Chairman NAB directed all bureaus of NAB to use all available resources to nab corrupt and arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders so that they could be brought to justice and to recover looted money and deposit to the national exchequer which is our national duty.