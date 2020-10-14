Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed the irrigation department authorities to introduce E-Work Order and E-Billing System to ensure transparency in the contracts of developmental schemes being executed by the department.

Presiding over a meeting to review overall performance of the irrigation department, he further directed the authorities for concrete steps to remove encroachments on irrigation channels on permanent basis as well as to protect water of these channels from all sorts of contamination and pollution.

The meeting was given detailed briefing about the progress made so far on various development schemes, reforms initiatives introduced in the department and other various related matters.

Besides Secretary Finance Atif Rehman, Secretary Irrigation Tahir Khan, Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah and Chief Engineer Irrigation Department Sahibzada Saeed, other high ups of the department also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that a total of 243 development projects had been reflected in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) within an allocation of Rs.15806 million.

It was further told that 70 development schemes had been included in the ADP of the merged areas with an allocation of Rs.2031 million whereas work was in progress on 16 different development projects worth Rs.4731 million under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP). Regarding projects of irrigation department included in the Public Sector Developmental Program (PSDP) it was informed that an amount of Rs.4657 millions had been allocated for 12 projects under the PSDP.

During briefing the forum was also informed about flagship projects of irrigation sector. It was informed that substantial progress had been made on the raising of Baran Dam in district Bannu to enhance its storage capacity. The approved cost of the said project was Rs.515.331 million. Similarly, work on enhancing storage capacity of Tanda Dam in district Kohat would be started by January next year.

The meeting was informed that an amount of Rs100 million had been allocated during current fiscal year for the construction of Bara Dam in district Khyber adding that work on Pehur High Level Canal extension scheme was in progress for which an amount of Rs.2559.525 million had been allocated. The meeting was informed that various projects of construction of small dams in different districts were in pipeline including construction of 10 small dams in merged districts besides Khattak Banda Dam in district Kohat, Pezu Dm in LakKi Marwat, Chammak Maira Dam in Abbottabad, Sanam Dam in district Dir, Baz Ali Dam in Kurram.

About reforms initiatives introduced in the department, the meeting was told that Water Act 2020 had been approved from the provincial assembly. Similarly, Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy had been approved by the provincial cabinet with the aim to ensure better and efficient management of water resources in the province.

It was further informed that a five-year implementation plan had also been chalked out in line with the national water policy in order to implement the Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy in its letter & spirit.

The Chief Minister also directed the high ups of the department for all kinds of steps to ensure timely completion of the ongoing development schemes of the department saying that unnecessary delay in the development schemes would not be tolerated.