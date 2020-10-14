Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Tuesday directed strict monitoring of all development schemes of the department and acceleration of the pace of work to ensure their timely completion.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding development schemes. Besides, Secretary Housing Mohammad Ali, the Director General (DG) Housing, Imran Wazir also attended.

During meeting, the housing minister was given detailed briefing regarding 10 housing sector schemes in the province.

The minister was told that construction work on ongoing housing schemes is full swing and will complete soon.

The minister was further told that 50 % construction work on high-rise flats for government employees in Hayatabad while 60% work on Jarma Housing Scheme, Kohat has been completed.

Similarly, he was told that ownership rights to registered owners in Jalozai Housing Scheme would be given by the end of the current calendar year.

The provincial minister was also briefed on progress made so far on CPEC City and was told that 80,000 kanal land has been acquired for the project while 40,000 kanal of that land has been handed over to Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

In briefing regarding Havilian Housing Scheme Abbottabad, Civil Quarters Peshawar, Media Colony Dangram Swat and Surizai Residential Peshawar, the minister was told that 9051 applications have been received for Hangu Township so far.

The provincial minister while expressing satisfaction over construction work on commercial buildings at Nishtarabad Peshawar and Warsak, directed the acceleration of the pace of work on them.

He said that all these projects have been initiated for the benefit of the poor and they will not tolerate any negligence in this regard.

He directed the Secretary Housing for weekly based monitoring of all going schemes.

Speaking on the importance of the schemes concerned, the provincial minister said that these projects will generate large number of employment opportunities that will bring progress and development in the province.