Peshawar - On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the KP Public Service Commission (KP-PSC) has initiated the accelerated process of appointment in government departments after a lapse of more than six months due to lockdown during COVID-19.

The commission under the patronage of Chairman Faridullah Khan has issued a schedule of written examination as well as interviews to select suitable candidates on vacant posts in the next four months. The suitable candidates will be selected among one lack, 70 thousand candidates.

The spokesman of the KP Public Service Commission said the members and staff of the commission under the chairmanship of Faridullah Khan were active in appointing most suitable candidates on vacant posts in difference departments of the provincial government.

He said due to COVID-19, the commission had to take precautionary measures of lockdown and social distancing and thus for the safety of hundreds and thousands of candidates, the commission has to make deadlock in the process of selection which affected the schedule of appointment.

Now when situation is improving, the commission on the directives of Chairman Public Service Commission has initiated more speedy selection process and, in this regard, has announced the schedule of March 2021. The written test and interviews of about one lack, 70 thousand candidates will be held for the vacant posts in the next four months.

The spokesman made it clear that on the directives of the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, for accelerated appointment on vacant posts, the commission had initiated a comprehensive process of reforms.

Mega sports projects to be completed soon: DG

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan on Tuesday said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan some mega sports projects would be completed in near futures.

Talking to media persons at Qayyum Sports Complex, he said construction work was in progress on sports complexes in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the provincial government was taking interest in provision of sports facilities to the citizen, particularly the players, who wanted to promote themselves in various games. The present government, he said, had allocated billions of rupees for sports promotion in the province.

He said the Directorate of Sports believed in equal rights to every citizen and that’s why mega events for special persons comprising various games were organized in Peshawar aimed at removing a sense of deprivation among them.

He said the second phase of Talent Hunt, in which U-16 players from 35 districts of the province were participating, was starting today (Wednesday) here at the sports complex. He said out of over 1500 male and female players 200 would be selected. He said there were seven games of talent hunt including football, volleyball, hockey, badminton, table tennis, squash and athletics.