Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has decided to resign from his post as Pakistan’s chief selector, media reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

The former skipper was under pressure over his dual responsibilities as team's head coach and chief selector, sources told the channel.

Misbah will formally announce the decision in a press conference.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had appointed him as head coach and chief selector in September 2019 despite reservations from several top players.

“Misbah decided to relinquish the post of chief selector after a review of his one-year performance and in light of the newly announced code of ethics,” the report said.

*This is a developing story.