Peshawar - The federal government has transferred Special Secretary Power Division Capt (Retd) Munir Azam and posted as Secretary Water Resources with immediate effect.

According to the notification, ”Capt (Retd) Munir Azam, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), presently posted as Special Secretary Power Division is transferred and posted as Secretary Water Resources Division with Immediate effect and until further orders.”