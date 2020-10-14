Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government is planning to summon a National Assembly session on Friday (16th October) to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country. President Arif Alvi may formally summon the National Assembly session on coming Friday. The upcoming session of the National Assembly may continue for a week, parliamentary sources told The Nation. It may be noted here that joint opposition parties had submitted a requisition in the National Assembly Secretariat around two weeks before to force the government to immediately summon a National Assembly session. The opposition wants to discuss the political situation including arrest of opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif. The submitted requisition has been signed by 125 opposition members from different political parties.