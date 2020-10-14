Share:

OKARA - Faisal Shahzad took over as DPO, Okara here on Tuesday. Soon after taking office, he said that the police would not leave any stone unturned to ensure protection to the life and property of the people. He said that the citizens would be provided justice at their doorstep. Addressing the office staff and visitors on the occasion, Shahzad said that all matters, including those of postings and transfers, shall be decided purely on merit. On arrival, the newly appointed district police officer was presented salute by a smart police contingent.

The DPO also offered Fateha at the police monument and paid rich tributes to the police officers and jawans who died in the line of duty. He also laid a floral wreath at the Yaadgar-e-Shuhda (Martyrs’ Monument). He further said that close relatives of police martyrs were like his family members and the department would take all possible steps to look after them well.

He said that the doors of his office are always open for all citizens particularly for the families of the police martyrs. Faisal Shahzad said that the police will implement policies according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and IGP Inam Ghani.