Share:

Minister for Power Division, Omar Ayub Khan says Pakistan is encouraging investment in green energy projects and transmission sectors.

He expressed these views while talking to Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, Tarek Dahrough in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

Omar Ayub said the Government would induct renewable energy-based power plants through open and transparent competitive bidding process.

He also gave an overview of Pakistan's Energy Sector, newly launched Alternative Renewable Energy policy and the presented Government's earnest endeavors in reforming the energy sector of the country.

The Egyptian Ambassador expressed interest to extend mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt on Government to government basis in field of energy including power generation, transmission and renewable energy projects.

He hoped that both countries would forge cooperation in energy sector to further the economic ties between both countries.

Both sides discussed the potential areas of cooperation in energy sector of Pakistan with focus to explore the business opportunities in the renewable energy projects.