LAHORE-OPPO has launched the latest OPPO F17 Pro in a first-ever live game show introducing fashionable technology that makes life easier. The event consisted of exciting games where Team VOOC headed by Asim Azhar and Team Design headed by Syra Yousaf battled to win. Both the teams had the support of special crewmates Muneeb Butt and Saboor Aly along with other people rooting for the win of their favourite team. The virtual game show launch was live-streamed on OPPO’s official Facebook and YouTube at 8 PM. The most-awaited event had exciting games lined up for both the teams along with the audience making them feel like a part of the launch as they rooted for their favorite team in the comments of the live stream video. The event also allowed the views to win an OPPO F17 Pro and experience the latest technology first-hand. This means that you get cutting-edge AI portrait photography features packed into a truly premium design, along with functions that make life more efficient and can keep up with the pace of your fast lifestyle. With the latest generation of OPPO F Series, F17 Pro lets you have the ultimate life effortlessly.

“F Series has been designed so that the trendsetting generation can attain a quality smartphone that suits both their life and personal sense of style, and with a sleek design that they won’t be afraid to enjoy outdoors, said George Long CEO of OPPO Pakistan, AED. Designed based on research on consumers in Pakistan, F17 Pro ticks off all the right boxes for a phone that boasts AI cameras to deliver breath-taking portrait photos, and the latest generation of VOOC Flash Charging technology to ensure that your phone won’t hold your lifestyle back. F17 Pro meets the high expectations and the values that our trendsetting and ambitious users hold dearly in both form and style.”