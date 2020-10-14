Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army team won the International Pace Sticking Competition held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, UK on October 13, 2020.

While displaying the highest standards of drill, turnout and discipline, the team from Pakistan Military Academy won this competition for the third consecutive time. This year 9 teams took part in the competition.

In his message of felicitation on the occasion, High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan commended Pakistan Team’s dedication and spirit to take on the challenge. He said the Pakistan Team once again demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and excellence maintained by our armed forces.Pace Sticking Competition is being held in the UK since 1928 with its history linked to the Royal Regiment of Artillery.