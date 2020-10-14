Share:

ISLAMABAD - Commander Iraqi Air Force on Tuesday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters Rawalpindi.

Matters of bilateral professional interest and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Commander Iraqi Air Force Major General (Pilot) Shihab Jahid Ali Shakarchi, along with his delegation, visited Air Headquarters.

Top defence officials of Pakistan and Iraq discussed defence ties between the two countries.

According to the PAF officials, upon arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal, Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force presented Guard of Honour. The visiting dignitary also paid homage to PAF martyrs by laying floral wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada (martyrs’ monument).

The General also had a detailed meeting with Chief of the Air Staff. Both the commanders discussed various matters pertaining to security and mutual cooperation. Commander Iraqi Air Force lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, through indigenization. The Air Chief highlighted the brotherly relations and collaboration between the two sides. Both the dignitaries agreed to further augment the already existing cordial relations between the two air forces.