ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday marked the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

A foreign ministry statement said as a natural disaster prone country, Pakistan had come a long way in terms of policy development, institutional capacity building, coordination and coherence.

“We have strengthened the response capacity of our institutions at the national, provincial and local (district) levels. The strength of our governance systems was tested in the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic. While we have successfully contained the initial outbreak, we continue to mitigate its long-term socio-economic impacts,” it said.

The statement said Pakistan had launched its renewed “National Disaster Response Plan 2019” with a view to improving the level of preparedness and strengthening the capacity of the country to respond. “It addresses multiple potential challenges including floods, earthquakes, avalanches, droughts and industrial hazards” the statement said.

“On this International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, Pakistan reiterates the need for redoubling of efforts under the United Nations and other international platforms including sharing of experiences, knowledge and transfer of technology to mitigate risks of disasters and to save lives,” it said.