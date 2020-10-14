Share:

Pakistan on Wednesday has reported 14 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 320,463. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,601.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 615 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 140,756 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 101,014 in Punjab, 38,427 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,526 in Islamabad, 15,577 in Balochistan, 3,198 in Azad Kashmir and 3,965 in Gilgit-Baltista

Furthermore 2,562 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,270 in Punjab, 1,264 in KP, 146 in Balochistan, 189 in Islamabad, 90 in GB and 80 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,943,734 coronavirus tests and 28,916 in last 24 hours. 305,080 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 518 patients are in critical condition.