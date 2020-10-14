Share:

ISLAMABAD - Loot Sale, a Pakistan based eCommerce startup, aiming to bridge the gap between the consumers’ want of constant discounts and retailers’ need for fast inventory turn-over. Loot Sale has secured seed capital from Light Speed Ventures, a multi-strategy fund focused on the early-stage tech ventures. The brands’ motto, “Pay Less, Shop More,” clearly conveys sentiments to the 220 million audience of the 5th largest nation of the world: with over 75 fashion brands including BTW, Cross Stitch, Hop Scotch, Hush Puppies, LimeLight, Maria.B, Nishat, Orient, Stylo, The Linen Co, Zareen by Sapphire, just to name a few: everything on www.loot.sale is at a discount, All Day, Every Day. The funding is committed to achieve an un-parallel expansion and accelerated growth, focusing primarily on marketing, and technology.