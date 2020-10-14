Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United Kingdom have agreed to closely work together for timely implementation of an extradition treaty for transfer of accused between the two countries. Both sides also agreed for timely finalisation of a readmission agreement for the return of illegal citizens staying abroad. The understanding came during a meeting between Prime Minister’s Adviser on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar and British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Christian Turner in Islamabad. During the meeting, Extradition Treaty and Readmission Agreement between the two countries were discussed in detail and both agreed to increase cooperation in order to finalize these agreements.