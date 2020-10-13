Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has demanded freight subsidy on carpet export to meet the challenges at international markets. Presiding over a review meeting after taking charge as PCMEA Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed said that, proposals have been forwarded to the government for promoting export of handmade world class carpets to 14 different countries. He said that carpet exhibition scheduled for September would not be held due to coronavirus. He said that PCMEA was planning to arrange virtual exhibitions. He demanded the government to take measures for the solution of problems being faced by the exporters.