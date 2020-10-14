Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities to take all possible administrative steps to bring down the prices of basic commodities.

Chairing a high-level meeting on prices and availability of basic commodities, especially wheat and sugar, here, the Prime Minister said a strict action should be taken against hoarding and profiteering.

The meeting discussed the availability of wheat in the country, the prices of wheat and flour in different provinces, the schedule of wheat imported by the government and the private sector and its arrival in the country to meet the future needs.

A report on wheat and flour prices in different parts of the country from Tigers Force and independent sources was presented to the meeting.

The meeting was informed about the daily release of wheat from Punjab. It was also informed that Sindh will start its release by 16th of this month.

To ensure the appropriate supply of wheat in the country, the forum decided to increase the per day release of wheat from Punjab.

Regarding the supply of sugar, the meeting was informed that the imported sugar will be available to masses in lesser rates. It was also informed that crushing season will begin from 10th of next month in Punjab.

The Prime Minister approved the proposed administrative measures to control the prices of food commodities.

Earlier, chairing the federal cabinet meeting, Prime Minister said that the government will evolve a comprehensive mechanism to bring down prices of essential commodities and ensure their sufficient availability across Pakistan.

On coming Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Tiger Force portal to provide an opportunity to the youth to play its role in price control of essential items and improving governance.