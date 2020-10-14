Share:

Rawalpindi - Police held an Afghan refugee on charges of murdering his sister and her 20-year-old paramour in Maheesan area of Wah Cantt and locked him up on Tuesday.

The suspected killer has been identified as Azmary Khan, they said.

Two days ago, bullet riddled bodies were found by police from a ground located at Maheesan area of Wah Cantt. Police declared the double murder case as honour killing and had registered a case on complaint of father of deceased man under sections 302/148/149 of PPC against six persons including Omer Khan and his sons Sher Ali, Lahore Khan, Kabul Khan, Azmary Lhan and Billa, the father and brothers of deceased girl.

The applicant, Khan Wali, who is also Afghan refugee, told police his son had an affair and both wanted to marry each other.

He said his son proposed the girl for marriage but her family rejected the proposal. He alleged her son and the girl were gunned down by Umer Khan and his five sons and threw their bodies in a ground.

Talking to The Nation, SSP Potohar Division Syed Ali confirmed that one out of six suspected killers was rounded up by police investigators in connection with case of honour killings.

He said police are making efforts to arrest the other fleeing killers. SHO PS Wah Cantt Yasir Abbas, when contacted, disclosed that the man suffered 11 bullet injuries into head, chest, back and legs, whereas, the girl sustained three bullet injuries that led to her instant death.

He said it was a case of honour killing. He said several teams have been deputed by the SSP Syed Ali to arrest the other accused in the double murder case.