Rawalpindi - Police have arrested two members of a car lifting gang in injured condition after an exchange of fire in School Road at Alababad, informed a spokesman on Tuesday.

He said another car lifter managed to escape from the scene while police have shifted the detained accused to hospital for medical treatment where they were identified as Sagheer Ahmed Shah and Karamat Ali Shah. A stolen car was seized by police while case has also been registered against the accused.

According to him, a police team of Police Station Westridge was on a routine patrol on School Road in Alaabad area when the cops tried to stop a suspicious car being driven out of city by the car lifters.

He said the car lifters opened firing on police party. Police also retaliated and shot and injured two accused whereas the third one managed to flee from the scene.

Following the occurrence of incident, SSP Potohar Division Syed Ali and other high ups rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

He said the car recovered by police from possession of injured car jackers were stolen from the precinct of PS Sadiqabad.

In a statement, SSP Syed Ali said police have launched a manhunt for other members of auto theft gang and their sympathisers. He said those involved in depriving the citizens of their assets would be dealt with iron hands.

Meanwhile, a gang of armed robbers stormed into a house in Phase 4 of a private housing society in Islamabad and made off with Rs11 million. The victim house owner has approached police for legal action against the robbers.