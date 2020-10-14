Share:

Karachi - Former Sindh chief minister and former provincial president of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah and PPP Karachi division president and provincial minister for education and labour Sindh Saeed Ghani have said that on October 18, PPP workers will show their positive politics. The PPP will host PDM meeting at Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi on October 18. There will be a public referendum against the ‘incompetent, inefficient and selected’ government. These views were expressed by the leaders while addressing a meeting of PPP Karachi district, city areas and organisations.

Syed Qaim Ali Shah said that on the occasion of the historic reception of Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on October 18, 2007, the workers set a great example in world politics by sacrificing their lives in large numbers. They buried the negative politics of hatred and against ethnicity. They flourished democracy by sacrificing their lives.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, PPP Karachi president Saeed Ghani said that we would celebrate the October 18 rally in memory of the martyrs of Karsaz tragedy. This year we will hold a historic rally in Bagh-e-Jinnah at PDM’s platform. As we are the host party, so our officials and workers have a huge responsibility to make this meeting historic. Ghani further said that the atmosphere of our meetings would be very good so that we should send a good message by participating with our families.