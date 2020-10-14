Share:

KARACHI - Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has asked, “Does a Prime Minister who calls himself a democracy believe in the law?: In this sentence, he said that he was not thinking beyond himself.

The Sindh Government Spokesperson expressed these views while addressing a press conference in the committee room of Sindh Assembly on Tuesday. He said that the right of NFC is not given the right. Constitutional requirements are not given the right and the Prime Minister said that I am a democracy. What they think of the people. The plight of 220 million people of Pakistan. Imran Khan is not aware of this. Democracy has to abide by the constitution.

Murtaza Wahab said that the month of October is very important because the month of October was the beginning of bringing true democracy in Pakistan. When Benazir Bhutto returned to Pakistan, she was welcomed by a sea of people. She came to fight the war of the people of Pakistan. On October 18, PPP activists sacrificed their lives for the sake of democracy. That is why a meeting is being held on October 18 hosted by the PPP. All leaders will be present at this meeting.

The Sindh Government Spokesperson further said that the poor man is crushed in the mill of inflation. The poor do not get electricity and gas and they say that the country is a democracy. He said that electricity prices in Karachi were also increased once again yesterday. These people call it democracy but they do not have the feeling of the people. The Prime Minister does not realize that he increased the price of electricity only yesterday. They are not thinking beyond themselves.

He said that earlier sugar was Rs 55 per kg. When he took notice, the century crossed. Medicines have been taken out of the reach of the common man. The person who used to take medicine for three thousand will now buy medicine for six thousand. The country has been handed over to the flour mafia and it seems that flour will also cross the century. Murtaza Wahab said that eggs have become one hundred and seventy rupees a dozen. Potatoes, onions, cucumbers have become Rs 80 per kg and tomatoes Rs 90 per kg.

The income of the people is the same but the Prime Minister has no idea. The situation was better before Imran Niazi. He said that sugar is still rare in market. It is a state of Madinah but a common man has difficulty in getting medicines. Expenditure has increased. Flour also looks like it will complete the century. At present, eggs cost Rs 170 a dozen and the Prime Minister has no idea about these things. In August 2018, wheat was Rs 332 per 10 kg. Sugar was Rs 55 per kg. Cooking oil was Rs 145 per liter and potatoes were Rs 29 per kg. Gas, oil and LPG prices also increased. “These things are used by a common man,” he said.

“If their prices go up, it affects the common man. The poor man has snatched the toothpick out of his mouth. We don’t want such good people. Now sugar is Rs 100 per kg. What is happening is that you openly say that we all know,” he concluded.