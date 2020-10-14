Share:

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 13,586.49 million.

These schemes were approved in the 10th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included as Establishment of 200 Bedded Mother & Child Hospital and Nursing College, District Attock at the cost of Rs. 6,071.340 million, Provision of Motor Bike Ambulance Service in Remaining 27 District of Punjab (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 984.906 million, Taleem Sab kay Liay Project (Phase-II) at the cost of Rs. 893.115 million and Punjab Non Formal Education Project (Phase-II) at the cost of Rs. 5,637.129 million.