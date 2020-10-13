Share:

When leaders of two mainstream parties were out of power, they signed a charter of democracy. This document contained valuable clauses including accountability as well as proposals for welfare and betterment of life of the masses. After 2008, both main parties ruled the country alternatively.

The PPP tabled a bill for changes in the NAB ordinance but the PMLN did not support the bill and lost the chance to formulate new laws for accountability. Had politicians who signed COD been sincere, they could have changed the destiny of our nation by reforming laws to purge corruption and adopt strong measures to reduce the suffering of masses who agonize for want of a stable economy.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad.