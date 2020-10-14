Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday directed Pakistan Railways and the former management of Royal Palm Golf & Country Club to provide the club record to AF Ferguson & Co within one month for audit. A three-member implementation bench headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial heard the case related to the implementation of its order about leasing out Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Lahore premises. Justice Bandial ordered to supply the Golf Club’s record from 2015 to 2019 to the AR Ferguson within one month. The representative of the chartered accountant firm stated that after receiving the record they would complete the audit in 5 to 6 months.The court ordered the Chairman Railways to prepare the advertisement for the bid of Royal Palm Golf & Country Club lease and get the ads contents and pre-qualification notice verified from the Board of Investment. The court also directed the Railways’ management to run the club in a manner so maximum revenue could be generated. Justice Bandial citing the example of Gun & Country Club, Islamabad said that this year it has generated Rs300 million. He said that Gun & Country Club as compared to Royal Palm Golf & Country Club is small. He expected that Golf Club would also generate maximum revenue by taking appropriate measures.The bench then deferred hearing for four weeks. The Supreme Court had declared lease of Royal Palm Golf and Country Club to the MAX Corps consortium/MHPL, null and void ab initio and of no legal effect on June 28, 2019. The judgment said that the possession of the land given to the lessee under the agreement is to be handed over to Pakistan Railways forthwith along with all the assets and infrastructure. AF Ferguson shall complete handing over of all records and transfer management of the Club within 7 days. The Railways shall be responsible for running the Club and shall nominate its officer(s) or a team of independent professionals, if it deems appropriate to take over and run the Club.