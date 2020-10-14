Share:

Sindh Cabinet which met under Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi directed food department to release wheat to the mills from Friday in the province.

The cabinet approved fixation of 3687.50 rupees as price of 100 Kilogram Wheat along with gunny bag.

The Spokesman of chief minister's house says with fixation of new wheat price the Ex-mill price of flour will be now be 47. 87 rupees per kilogram which is 57 rupees per kilogram at present bringing down the price of flour 9.13 rupees per kilogram.

Addressing the meeting Sindh chief minister directed officials concerned to completely control the flour prices in the province.

The cabinet also accorded approval to exempt the coal mining and coal power producing companies from infrastructure Cess for further thirty years.

The decisions have been taken to further develop the local coal in the province.