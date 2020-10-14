Share:

Rahim Yar Khan - Two children were killed in an attack by a group of stray dogs in Chak No. 56, some 35 km from here on Tuesday.

According to details, the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Aab-e-Hayat police station when a group of stray dogs brutally attacked two children, five-year-old Shahnawaz and his sister, three-year-old Arbeli, while they were playing. The children died on the spot.

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Commissioner & RPO Bahawalpur. He has also ordered strict action against those whose negligence led to this gruesome incident.

According to reports, the dogs were eating dead chicken from a poultry farm when they spotted two siblings playing nearby and attacked them. The district administration has been ordered to form teams for immediate killing of stray dogs.

It may be recalled here that although dog biting incidents are common in Rahim Yar Khan, and its suburbs, still the authorities have not awakened from their slumber. There are five incidents a day, but no action is being taken against stray dogs.

APP adds from Muzzafargarh:

A youngster was crushed to death while another was critically ically injured after their motorbike hit with a speeding tractor head-on in the suburbs of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Tuesday. According to rescuers, Shehbaz Ali, resident of MohallahGhusia, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, succumbed to his injuries on the spot while the other youth, Ramzan, sitting behind him on the bike sustained severe injuries. He was shifted to THQ Hospital, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed from where he was referred to Nishtar Hospital in Multan for further treatment.

Tractor driver, however, managed to escape from the scene.

APP adds from Khanewal:

Three youngsters were injured after the two motorbikes they were mounted on collided with each other head-on at Talamba Road, Khanewal on Tuesday. According to rescuers, the injured Amir, son of Abdus Sattar, Abu Bakar, son of Abdul Ghafoor, and Kamran, son of Ramzan, all in their teens were shifted to THQ Hospital for treatment.